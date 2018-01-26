David Clifford to make senior debut for Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s Kerry

By Denis Hurley
Teenage phenomenon David Clifford will make his senior debut for Kerry against Donegal on Sunday.

The Fossa clubman, scorer of 4-4 in last year’s All-Ireland minor final win over Derry, is named at right corner-forward as one of five debutants on Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side.

Goalkeeper Shane Murphy captains the side on his first start, while corner-back Cormac Coffey and half-forwards Micheál Burns and Seán Ó Sé will also be making their bows.

KERRY (SF v Donegal): S Murphy (Dr Crokes); C Coffey (Kerins O’Rahillys), J Foley (Ballydonoghue), S Enright (Tarbert); P Murphy (Rathmore), G Crowley (Templenoe), R Shanahan (Austin Stacks); J Barry (Na Gaeil), B O’Sullivan (Valentia); M Burns (Dr Crokes), S Ó Sé (Kenmare), S O’Brien (Kenmare); D Clifford (Fossa), P Geaney (Dingle), BJ Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys).
Subs: B Kelly (Legion), J O’Donoghue (Legion), J Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys), B O’Sullivan (Dingle), M Flaherty (Dingle), D Casey (Dr Crokes), A Barry (Na Gaeil), K Spillane (Templenoe), G Horan (Austin Stacks), B Ó Seanahcháin (Ballydonoghue), T O’Sullivan (Dingle).

