David Beckham’s Miami MLS team has a name and it’s not everyone’s cup of tea

David Beckham launched plans for a Major League Soccer franchise in January, and now the side has a name – but it’s divided opinion.

The official name will be Club Internacional de Futbol Miami, shortened to Inter Miami, while a black, white and pink club emblem has also been unveiled, with a pair of herons – said to represent freedom – as its focal point.

According to a club statement, the name aims to celebrate “a truly global location that welcomes and embraces all cultures and communities” and is a nod to “Miami’s international, diverse, inclusive, creative and ambitious spirit”.

The name has prompted quite the reaction, not least from Inter Milan, who have heard that name somewhere before…

Some were keen on the name, which will surely command plenty of attention when the team get on the pitch.

It wasn’t to everyone’s taste however, with some feeling it was trying too hard.

Meanwhile, others suggested it had more than a hint of five-a-side about it.

Can they follow in the footsteps of three-time European champions Inter Milan?

Inter Miami are scheduled to take to the field in 2020, by which point everyone will hopefully have become accustomed to the name.

- Press Association
