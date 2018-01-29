David Beckham's 'dream comes true' with announcement of Miami MLS franchise
Miami has been granted a Major League Soccer franchise, to be part-owned by David Beckham, MLS commissioner Don Garber has announced.
Former England captain Beckham has made clear his intention to become a team owner in MLS since signing for the Los Angeles Galaxy as a player in 2007.
Garber, recalling his first meeting with Beckham before he had joined the league, said: "He said, 'I want to come to the league and grow the sport but one day I want to become an owner'. That dream started all the way back in 2007, and four or five years ago he said, 'Miami is the city I want to make my city of choice'."
Beckham said Monday's announcement was the realisation of a dream.
"Bringing an MLS franchise to Miami has been a hell of a journey. I joined the Galaxy in 2007 because I realised the long-term potential of this league," he said.
"I moved from Real Madrid, as you know a pretty big team, to come to a league not fully established.
"That was a big move, one that I always knew was going to be a challenge, an interesting, exciting challenge and I want to thank commissioner Garber because he came to me and sat down and explained the plan of this league and where he wanted to take it. I was in. I was in from day one...
"People say this is a city that is built on dreams. Today you made my dream come true."
