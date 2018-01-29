David Beckham's 'dream comes true' with announcement of Miami MLS franchise

Miami has been granted a Major League Soccer franchise, to be part-owned by David Beckham, MLS commissioner Don Garber has announced.

Former England captain Beckham has made clear his intention to become a team owner in MLS since signing for the Los Angeles Galaxy as a player in 2007.

Garber, recalling his first meeting with Beckham before he had joined the league, said: "He said, 'I want to come to the league and grow the sport but one day I want to become an owner'. That dream started all the way back in 2007, and four or five years ago he said, 'Miami is the city I want to make my city of choice'."

Soccer fans celebrate before an announcement by Major League Soccer that an MLS expansion team is coming to Miami, backed by David Beckham and investors. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Beckham said Monday's announcement was the realisation of a dream.

"Bringing an MLS franchise to Miami has been a hell of a journey. I joined the Galaxy in 2007 because I realised the long-term potential of this league," he said.

"I moved from Real Madrid, as you know a pretty big team, to come to a league not fully established.

"That was a big move, one that I always knew was going to be a challenge, an interesting, exciting challenge and I want to thank commissioner Garber because he came to me and sat down and explained the plan of this league and where he wanted to take it. I was in. I was in from day one...

"People say this is a city that is built on dreams. Today you made my dream come true."