David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic place wager before World Cup clash

They are two of their respective countries’ most recognisable faces and David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have plenty riding on tomorrow’s World Cup quarter-final.

Sweden great Ibrahimovic is now playing in America for former England captain Beckham’s old side LA Galaxy.

The two men’s careers have followed similar paths, both also playing for the likes of Manchester United, Paris St Germain and AC Milan, and on Friday, Ibrahimovic offered Beckham a wager.

“If England win I buy you dinner wherever you want in the world, but if Sweden wins you buy me whatever I want from Ikea, OK?” he proposed on Twitter.

Yo @davidbeckham if @England wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world, but if Sweden wins you buy me what ever I want from @IKEASverige ok? pic.twitter.com/9z9xx89JjS — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 6, 2018

Beckham replied on Instagram, saying: “If Sweden win I will personally take you to Ikea and buy you whatever you need for the new mansion in LA, but when England win I want you to come watch an England game at Wembley wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish and chips at half-time.”

The terms of the deal have been set 😂 #SWEENG pic.twitter.com/9bJ3D5nHWv — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 6, 2018

The Galaxy sealed the agreement between the two men, with eyes set to be on them to see if they carry out their respective forfeits.

- Press Association