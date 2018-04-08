Dave Mackey quits Bray Wanderers job

Bray Wanderers are on the look-out for a seventh manager since 2014 after Dave Mackey resigned today.

His departure comes as the Seasiders prop up the table with a just a single point on the back of an eight-game losing streak in the Premier Division.

Only Bohemians and St. Patrick’s Athletic have longer unbroken spells in the top-flight than the Wicklow side since 2004.

But that record looks to be in danger in a campaign that has already seen Bray play in their away blue strip after a dispute with kit suppliers.

Assistant boss Jason McGuinness departed the Carlisle Grounds before last week’s 4-0 drubbing by champions Cork City, while reports that Mackey had left his post after that game were wide of the mark.

Wanderers then sank to a 5-0 away loss last Friday to St. Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park,

Speaking afterwards to the media, Mackey said: “The points differential is not a major differential considering there are 27 matches to go in the season. While I am concerned, can Bray Wanderers get out of the position they are in?, of course they can.

“It’s still within the margins given there are plenty of games remaining. But, obviously, we need to reassess and re-evaluate ourselves, individually, collectively, the group. We need to start putting points on the board quickly.”

However, reports circulated on Saturday that Mackey had gone after just 104 days in charge of the Wicklow outfit.

That became official today with the Seagulls releasing a statement which stated: “First team manager Dave Mackey advised the club yesterday of his resignation, which was reluctantly accepted. The club appreciates the difficult task Dave had since he took on the role last December and wish to acknowledge the dedication and professionalism he brought to the job. We wish him well.”

It also stated, “The club has already started the process of engaging a new manager and will make an announcement in the next few days.”

Players resumed training this morning with a gym session.

It is understood that first-team coach Conor Kenna and Video Analyst/coach Graham Kelly are temporarily in charge of affairs.

Despite early reports that former manager Harry Kenny could be set for a second run to the Carlisle Grounds hot-seat, the former Shamrock Rovers great confirmed there was no truth in the speculation.

There was also mounting speculation that Pat Devlin could be linked with a sensational return to the club he took into the League of Ireland back in 1985.