Dates, times and venues set for next weekend's round 4 qualifiers

The dates and times for the four All-Ireland Football round 4 qualifiers have been set.

O'Moore Park in Portlaoise will host a double-bill on Saturday with Roscommon facing Armagh from 3pm, and Cork and Tyrone squaring off at 5pm.

The winner of the latter game will have a home fixture against Dublin in the Super 8s.

Navan will be busy this weekend, with Kildare facing Fermanagh on Saturday from 7pm, while Laois will take on Monaghan at Páirc Tailteann on Sunday from 2pm.

Meanwhile, Netwatch Cullen Park will host the Preliminary Hurling quarter-final meeting of Carlow and Limerick. Wexford will travel to Mullingar to face Westmeath.

Both of those games will throw in at 7pm on Saturday evening.

Saturday July 7

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4

Roscommon v Armagh, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm

Cork v Tyrone, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 5pm, Sky Sports

Fermanagh v Kildare, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 7pm, Sky Sports

**Referees to be confirmed and E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm

Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 7pm

**Referees to be confirmed and E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day

Sunday July 8

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4

Laois v Monaghan, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Replay

Kilkenny v Galway, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm, RTE

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Final Round One

Galway v Limerick, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1pm

