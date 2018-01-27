Daryl Murphy announces retirement from international football
Daryl Murphy has announced his retirement from international football.
The 34-year-old Nottingham Forest striker, who scored both goals in Ireland’s 2-nil win over Moldova in October last year, says it was a ’really tough decision’ but feels ’the time is right’.
Waterford-native Murphy has opted to end his international career because manager Martin O’Neill intends to use younger players in the qualifying campaign for Euro 2020.
🇮🇪Proud #Ireland pic.twitter.com/wZt8tWdB2Q— Daryl Murphy (@MurphyDaryl9) January 23, 2018

