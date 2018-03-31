Darron Gibson leaves Sunderland by mutual consent

Darron Gibson has left Sunderland by mutual consent after being charged with drink driving, the club has announced.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international was suspended by the Black Cats after being arrested and subsequently charged following an incident close to the club's training ground on March 17th.

However, his stay at the Stadium of Light has now come to an end.

In a brief statement, Sunderland said: "Following the conclusion of his recent suspension, Darron Gibson will leave Sunderland AFC by mutual consent."

Former Manchester United midfielder Gibson joined the club from Everton in January 2017 as David Moyes turned to tried and tested players in an attempt to rebuild his squad.

However, injuries - he was recovering from a groin injury at the time of the drink driving allegation - and a lack of form limited him to just 30 appearances.

- Press Association