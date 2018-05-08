Darren Moore might get relegated and win Manager of the Month on the same day

Back to Sport Home

West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore might reasonably describe his Tuesday as “mixed” should results go a certain way in the Premier League.

Moore took over as caretaker manager for the Baggies after Alan Pardew left the club, but with the club bottom and 10 points adrift in April, things looked bleak.

Since then the 44-year-old has led the team to three wins and two draws, including victories against Tottenham, Manchester United and a draw against Liverpool.

His efforts have kept West Brom from being officially relegated, but with Southampton and Swansea playing on the very day he wins the Manager of the Month award, they could be mathematically doomed on the day he receives his trophy.

Whether the Baggies drop down to the Championship or not, though, many are backing the former centre-back to take the job full time and lead the club back to the Premier League.

What a weird day it could be for the caretaker manager.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, West Brom, UK, Darren Moore, football, Premier League, West Brom, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Sport