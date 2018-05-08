Darren Moore might get relegated and win Manager of the Month on the same day

West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore might reasonably describe his Tuesday as “mixed” should results go a certain way in the Premier League.

Moore took over as caretaker manager for the Baggies after Alan Pardew left the club, but with the club bottom and 10 points adrift in April, things looked bleak.

Since then the 44-year-old has led the team to three wins and two draws, including victories against Tottenham, Manchester United and a draw against Liverpool.

8 - Darren Moore picked up eight points from four @PremierLeague games during April - as many as West Brom registered in their previous 18 games. Saviour?#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/ooUHl5HgUK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2018

His efforts have kept West Brom from being officially relegated, but with Southampton and Swansea playing on the very day he wins the Manager of the Month award, they could be mathematically doomed on the day he receives his trophy.

West Brom are clinging on to their Premier League status by the skin of their teeth with a late scrambled winner. Darren Moore could conceivably be the manager of the month and be relegated in the same month. That would have to be a first. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 5, 2018

Will Darren Moore be the first manager to win manager of the month and be relegated in the same day? #WBA — Joe (@Calvey94) May 8, 2018

Whether the Baggies drop down to the Championship or not, though, many are backing the former centre-back to take the job full time and lead the club back to the Premier League.

Relegated or not Darren Moore should keep the #WBA job. — Andy Smith (@AndySmith_31081) May 5, 2018

What a weird day it could be for the caretaker manager.

- Press Association