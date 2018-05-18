Darren Moore lands West Brom job after impressing as caretaker boss

West Brom have appointed Darren Moore as the club’s new head coach after his spell in caretaker charge.

The 44-year-old former Albion defender has landed the job on an “improved and extended contract” having initially been given the role on a temporary basis following Alan Pardew’s dismissal at the start of April.

Moore’s impressive spell as caretaker boss saw him steer West Brom to three wins – including victories against Manchester United and Tottenham – and two draws in six Premier League matches. The revival staved off relegation until the last week of the season and restored pride during the closing stages of a miserable campaign.

Albion chief executive Mark Jenkins highlighted Moore’s impact across the relegated club as the factor which made him the leading candidate.

“We are delighted to confirm Darren as our new head coach and we look forward to him continuing the excellent work we saw when he stepped into the role in an interim capacity,” said Jenkins.

“He embodies the spirit of the club and the spirit of what we are striving to achieve in this new chapter ahead.

“We conducted a thorough process of recruitment but Darren’s powerful impact on the pitch and across all areas of the club established him as the outstanding candidate.

“We suffered a torrid season but if there was a redeeming feature it was to see Darren at work over those final weeks, galvanising the club and getting everyone positive again.

“We all know we have a challenging summer ahead of us but from talking at length to Darren about his plans, they are challenges he is ready to meet head on.”

Moore played for West Brom from 2001 until 2006, twice helping the club win promotion to the Premier League. He will now be charged with repeating that feat while in charge, despite his only previous managerial experience coming as the coach of Albion’s development squad.

One of his first tasks will be to oversee a summer of upheaval at The Hawthorns, with several players expected to leave following the club’s slide into the Sky Bet Championship.

The futures of Jonny Evans, Craig Dawson, Gareth McAuley, Nacer Chadli, James Morrison, Jay Rodriguez, Salomon Rondon and Matt Phillips are all uncertain.

“I am obviously extremely proud to accept this role and also extremely excited,” said Moore.

“We have a big summer ahead of us, a lot of hard work we need to get in now. I’m going all out to try to get those plans and personnel in place to make sure we’ve got everything ready.

“And we need to be because this is a tough league packed with great clubs. But what an opportunity for us to move the club in the right direction.”

- Press Association