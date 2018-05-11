Darren Ferguson grateful for support during his father’s illness

Darren Ferguson has expressed his gratitude for the support he and his family have received since his father Sir Alex suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson senior, who won 38 trophies during a reign of over 26 years at Manchester United, underwent emergency surgery after falling ill last Saturday.

United announced on Wednesday that their former manager was no longer in intensive care and was being treated as an inpatient.

Darren Ferguson missed Doncaster’s final game of the season to be at his father’s bedside (Richard Sellers/Empics)

Darren Ferguson missed his Doncaster side’s final game of the Sky Bet League One season to be at his father’s bedside, and thanked fans of his club and the wider sporting world for their well wishes.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to thank the huge number of people who have been kind enough to send messages of support during a difficult time,” he told his club’s official website.

“It has been overwhelming to read how many people care and that they are thinking of my dad and willing his recovery.

David Beckham, left, and Ryan Reynolds on the Graham Norton Show (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Macclesfield Hospital and at the Salford Royal who have been truly magnificent.

“We continue to request privacy during this vital period of recovery.”

Former Manchester United winger David Beckham is among those to have offered his support to the Scot.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, the 43-year-old said: “It is a worrying time. He is so respected by everyone and we hope he gets better really quickly.”

Old Trafford will get the chance to pay tribute to the 76-year-old on Sunday when United play Watford in their first home match since Sir Alex was taken ill.

Red Devils fans showed their support at Thursday’s Premier League match at West Ham, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Ferguson’s name rang from the away end at the London Stadium at least half an hour before kick-off and there were a number of placards and banners offering well wishes.

- Press Association