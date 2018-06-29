Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh cleared to play in Cavan's clash with Tyrone

Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh have been cleared play in Cavan's All Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifier against Tyrone in Enniskillen tomorrow.

The pair were shown red cards after a melee in last weekend's win over Down, but the Central Hearings Committee has ruled the charges were unproven.

The pair had looked set to miss this weekend’s third round All-Ireland SFC qualifier for their part in the ugly scenes involving players and backroom officials which also saw Down's Anthony Doherty see red.

Tyrone have named an unchanged team.

Boss Mickey Harte has kept faith with the same 15 that started their win over Carlow.

Picture: Barry Cregg/Sportsfile

- Digital Desk