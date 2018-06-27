Danny Rose predicts record-breaking future for Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s “scary” hunger means Danny Rose is predicting a record-breaking future for the England and Tottenham star.

The early leader in the race for the Golden Boot, the 24-year-old’s five goals have helped the Three Lions through to the last 16 of the World Cup with a match to spare.

Kane became just the third Englishman to net a hat-trick on the world stage in Sunday’s thumping 6-1 win against Panama, with team-mate Rose predicting even bigger and better things for a player unmoved by his elevation to captain.

“No, he’s the same person,” the Spurs left-back told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Obviously I see him every day at my club and I get to see how he works, how hard he works. How he eats, the preparation for matches.

“If we ever have a problem, a question, we go to Harry and he’s the first one who will want to go and solve any of the players’ issues.

Danny Rose is a team-mate of Harry Kane’s for club and country (Mike Egerton/PA)

“One day when he did his ankle towards the end of the season, I gave him a lift home from training and on the way back we spoke about just how he is and how he’s got his mindset.

“It’s scary how hungry he is and it’s going to be very exciting to see the records he’s going to break, not only in this competition but in the Premier League and for his country.

“I feel very lucky to share a changing room with him, share the pitch with him and he deserves everything that he gets – all the plaudits, all the goals, assists, the armbands at Tottenham and here. Long may it continue.”

- Press Association