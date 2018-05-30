Danilo backs teammate Raheem Sterling over gun tattoo

Manchester City defender Danilo has dismissed the controversy surrounding team-mate Raheem Sterling's gun tattoo.

The body art was highlighted on the front page of Tuesday's edition of The Sun, with the 23-year-old defending it through a post on Instagram from England's training camp at St George's Park.

The Manchester City forward wrote: "When I was 2 my father died from being gunned down to death I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my life time, I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning N still unfinished."

The Football Association has supported Sterling and his "honest and heartfelt account" of why he had the new tattoo and now City team-mate Danilo has backed his colleague.

"Many times in football we give too much attention to tales," he said.

"It is something that is up to him. It is something that he is feeling and makes sense to him."

Danilo was speaking from Brazil's pre-World Cup training camp at Tottenham's base in Enfield.

The 26-year-old lifted the Premier League title at the end of his first season at the Etihad Stadium having joined from Real Madrid last summer.

While he had to share the full-back tasks with Kyle Walker, Danilo praised City boss Pep Guardiola and hailed his maiden campaign in England.

"It was an incredible experience," he added.

"I'm a big fan of Guardiola and how he plans the game. It was a great experience to work with him."

- PA