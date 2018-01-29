Daniel Sturridge leaves Liverpool for West Brom loan spell

Daniel Sturridge has joined West Brom on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Liverpool striker had also been interesting Newcastle, Inter Milan and Sevilla, but the Baggies have won the race for his signature.

Sturridge had fallen a long way down the pecking order at Anfield and, as a result of injury and subsequent non-selection, has not featured since the Champions League match with Spartak Moscow on December 6.

Press Association Sport understands the striker spoke with Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, with the Magpies willing to pay the player's reported £125,000-a-week wages, but he has opted to join Premier League rivals West Brom.

Sturridge was born in Birmingham and still has family ties there, and that is believed to have influenced his decision.

West Brom boss Alan Pardew said after Saturday's FA Cup win over Liverpool - a match Sturridge was not selected for despite being fit - that he was keen to bring in another striker to provide competition for his existing forwards, despite Jay Rodriguez scoring five goals in his last six matches.

"He (Rodriguez) will stop reacting if someone doesn't come in," Pardew said.

Sturridge can also feature for Albion in the FA Cup, having not been involved for the Reds in this year's competition.