Daniel Ricciardo secures pole position in Monaco grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) produced a crushing qualifying performance to secure his first pole position in two years for tomorrow's Monaco Grand Prix.

Ricciardo has been in imperious form all weekend and saw off Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel with a record-breaking lap of the Monte Carlo street circuit

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton will line up in third after crucially splitting the Ferrari duo with Kimi Raikkonen a place behind.

Max Verstappen will start from last in tomorrow's Monaco Grand Prix after failing to set a lap in qualifying.