Dan Martin third on Criterium du Dauphine stage six

Geraint Thomas extended his lead at the Criterium du Dauphine after finishing second behind stage six winner Pello Bilbao on Saturday's penultimate day of racing.

Team Sky's Thomas came home 21 seconds behind Spain's Bilbao (Astana), who staged a heroic solo effort 12 kilometres from the finish to triumph.

Thomas now holds an overall lead of one minute and 29 seconds in the general classification - with one stage remaining - ahead of England's Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who finished fifth on the day.

Ireland's Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) stayed in contention as he and France's Romain Bardet crossed the finish line together in third place, 23 seconds behind Thomas.

Baudet and Martin, third and fourth in the overall standings respectively, were unable to stay with Thomas, who broke clear of their small group 500 metres from the line.

Both Baudet (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Martin had done their best to distance themselves from Thomas on the latter part of the final climb to La Rosiere, but were unable to break the Welshman, who broke free himself just before the end.