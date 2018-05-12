Dan Carter ruled OUT of Champions Cup final against Leinster

By Stephen Barry

Dan Carter has been ruled out of the Champions Cup final 90 minutes before kick-off.

The Racing 92 out-half is not fit enough to take his place on the bench against Leinster due to a hamstring injury.

LATE CHANGE: Dan Carter has been ruled out of today’s Champions Cup final due to a hamstring injury. Rémi Talès replaces him on @Racing92’s bench. #ChampionsCup #Bilbao2018 pic.twitter.com/6H7nUfgYyt — Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 12, 2018

Remi Tales, who has 24 caps for France, takes his place on the bench, behind starter Pat Lambie.

Racing have already lost European Player of the Year nominee scrum-half and place-kicker Maxime Machenaud to injury in recent weeks.

Carter played the final 24 minutes of Racing's Champions Cup semi-final victory over Munster.

The two-time World Cup winner and three-time World Rugby Player of the Year has started only one European game this season, a bruising 14-7 away loss to Munster last October.