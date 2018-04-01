Dan Carter helps Racing 92 reach Champions Cup semi-finals

Dan Carter came off the bench to provide the inspiration as Racing 92 claimed a place in the Champions Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought 28-17 victory at Clermont Auvergne.

Racing trailed 17-16 at Stade Marcel Michelin when Carter jinked through the Clermont defence to set up Marc Andreu for the game-breaking try, although the final pass was only ruled legal after lengthy TMO deliberation.

Carter was then involved again as Racing put the game beyond doubt by sending Boris Palu over in the corner.

Racing 92's Dan Carter celebrates. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie.

Clermont had led 9-0 after three Morgan Parra penalties but Racing responded through Leone Nakarawa after a brilliant break from Andreu. Virimi Vakatawa also had a try disallowed for obstruction.

Clermont reasserted their advantage as Parra broke and put Peter Betham over out wide with a superb long pass and Nick Abendanon was stopped inches short of adding another.

But Racing stayed in touch with Maxime Machenaud landing three penalties and Carter's brilliance made the difference in the latter stages.

