Damien Duff teams up with autism charity to launch national #KeepieUppieChallenge

Damien Duff has teamed up with Irish autism charity, AsIAm, to launch the national #KeepieUppieChallenge which goes live today.

AsIAm is the official charity partner of the upcoming Arsenal vs. Chelsea International Champions Cup match which takes place in the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, August 1.

The #KeepieUppieChallenge is calling on members of the public to keep a ball in the air for as long as possible and to share the video on social media using the hashtag #KeepieUppieChallenge as well as nominating four friends to take part.

Viewers are encouraged to text ‘Football’ to 50300 to donate €4 to AsIAm.

AsIAm will select the best #KeepieUppieChallenge videos and invite the winners to show off their skills on the pitch during half-time of the Arsenal vs. Chelsea game. The overall #KeepieUppieChallenge champion will receive a trip over to a Premier League game next season.

Speaking at the launch of the #KeepieUppieChallenge, Damien Duff said: “Sport has a unique capability to bring people of all ages and abilities together both on and off the pitch.

Not all disabilities are visible and busy match days can be a huge challenge to those diagnosed with autism in trying to deal with the noise and overstimulation. I am very proud to support the incredible work that AsIAm are doing and encourage everyone to get involved and support the #KeepieUppieChallenge.

AsIAm CEO, Adam Harris, said: “AsIAm are delighted to be the official charity partner of the upcoming Arsenal vs. Chelsea International Champions Cup match.

"We have launched the #KeepieUppieChallenge with the hope of challenging how we view disability and to help people to better understand the condition and what we can all do to support inclusivity.”

