Damien Delaney signs one-year contract with Waterford

Waterford have signed former Republic of Ireland defender Damien Delaney.

The 37-year-old had been without a club since leaving Cork City at the end of the season.

He has agreed a one-year contract at the RSC.

Delaney says he is joining "a good footballing side" and is looking forward to playing for the Blues in the Europa League qualifiers.

Delaney had returned to Cork in July 2018 after nearly 20 years in the English leagues, with his final six seasons being spent with Crystal Palace.

Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie, the Cork-born defender said: "I played against the club last season of course and the pitch is excellent and they were a good footballing side, and I feel I still have a lot to give so it’s great to be able to come in.

Europe is massive for the club, too. The club did so well last season and deserve to be playing in Europe in 2019. I feel I can contribute to that and I’m really happy to do so.

“I finished with Cork in November and enjoyed Christmas but I can’t wait to be back at it, back to work and looking forward to the season ahead.”

Speaking after the announcement, manager Alan Reynolds said: "The experience that Damien will bring to the club is invaluable; he’s spent almost his whole career in the UK and the majority of the past five years playing in the Premier League.

“With European football this season, too, it was important to add experience to our squad to compliment other areas, and Damien fits the bill for us."