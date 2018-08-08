Damien Delaney and Garry Buckley doubts for Cork City's clash with Rosenborg

Damien Delaney and Garry Buckley are both doubts for Cork City's Europa League third-round qualifier first leg against Rosenborg tomorrow evening.

Former Republic of Ireland defender Delaney is carrying a knee injury, while midfielder Buckley suffered a groin injury in their win at Waterford last weekend.

Colm Horgan (calf) is still sidelined.

Speaking about their opponents Rosenborg, Cork City’s assistant manager John Cotter said: “They look a very good side. Obviously, they played Celtic in the last round and we have watched those two games. In the first game, at Celtic Park, they could have been two up at half time, but Celtic came out a different side for the second half. They looked very good, very quick on the break. They are fit, they are mid-season and they went top of the table the other night with a win over Ranheim.

“They are very organised and have a lot of players who have been there for a few years, so they will be a test for us. We have won our last three games since coming back from Warsaw and played well in them. We came out of Warsaw disappointed, but we have bounced back well and that is all you could have asked for.

“Small margins make a massive difference, so hopefully tomorrow night we can create chances and take one or two of them. It’s a home game, we will have a full house and Turner’s Cross, as the last game against Legia showed, is a great place to play. The atmosphere was brilliant, and the supporters have been superb; tomorrow is a great game for us to have and, hopefully, we can go out, play well and get a positive result to take into next week.

“You can see the pace they have out wide and the players they have up top. We are under no illusions that it will be a tough game, and we will have to be at our very best to get something, but we would be confident that, with the crowd behind us and a good atmosphere, we can put on a good show.”

Digital Desk