Damien Cahalane helped to dressing room after Munster final due to showing heatstroke symptoms

Damien Cahalane had to be helped to the dressing room following today’s Munster final after showing symptoms of heatstroke.

The Cork full-back played for the entire 75-plus minutes in the win over Clare and received medical attention while Seamus Harnedy lifted the Munster Cup.

No water breaks were permitted during the provincial final but the Central Competitions Control Committee had allowed hurling teams one more water carrier to reflect the hot weather conditions.

Cork won out 2-24 to 3-19 winners in a game where the momentum swung in the Rebels favour in the second half.

The Banner were brilliant for a lot of the first half but folded after the break where John Conlon’s influence was drowned out by a more effective Cork defensive display.