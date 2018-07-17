Daley Blind leaves Manchester United and returns home to Ajax

Daley Blind has completed his move from Manchester United back to his former club Ajax, declaring on his Twitter feed that it is “time to go home”.

Blind has signed a four-year deal with the Dutch club, whom he left four years ago to join United in a £14million deal.

Blind made 141 appearances for United over that period, but found his opportunities increasingly limited under Jose Mourinho and played only seven Premier League matches last season.

Blind wrote on Twitter: “I want to say how proud I am to be a part of the Manchester United family. To play for the biggest club in the world with such a history meant a lot to me. I had 4 great years with 4 trophy’s!

“I want to thank you for all the love and support I received and still get. I will never forget some of the special games and moments, I will miss you ‘The Theatre of Dreams’! But now its time to go home.”

The deal for the 28-year-old is understood to be worth an initial 16million euros (£14.1m), with add-ons that could see the fee rise to 21million euros (£18.5m).

Ajax marked the signing with a clip of a song to the tune of ‘Three Lions’ which include the lyrics “Daley’s coming home”, “Three stars on a shirt” and “Frank de Boer still gleaming”.

Blind is United’s first major departure of the summer, although Michael Carrick has announced his retirement and taken up a role within Mourinho’s coaching team.

Highly-rated Porto full-back Diogo Dalot, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazil international Fred and veteran Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant have all moved to Old Trafford.

United wrote on Twitter: “We can confirm @BlindDaley has left #MUFC to join Ajax. Thanks for everything, Daley, all the best for the future.”

- Press Association