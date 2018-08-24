Czech Masters: Padraig Harrington two shots behind after three birdies in last five holes

A four under par round of 66 has seen Padraig Harrington remain in contention at the Czech Masters in Prague.

The Dubliner birdied three of his last five holes today to hit 10 under in total.

He's now just two shots back from the leader Gavin Green, as he looks to win his first European Tour title since October 2016.

Gavin Moynihan and Paul McBride are both well back from the lead, resuming their rounds this afternoon.

Moynihan is two under par and tees off at 2.30pm, while McBride is level, and restarts at 2.