Cuala captain set to miss Dublin's 2018 campaign

Cuala's famous All-Ireland Club Hurling win was tinged with disappointment for captain Paul Schutte who admitted after lifting the cup he’s facing up to six months out.

The 29-year-old missed the semi-final win over Liam Mellows with hamstring trouble and patched it up to start both finals.

He limped off before half-time in Portlaoise on Saturday and could now miss all of Dublin’s first Championship campaign under Pat Gilroy.

“I knew I was very lucky just to play in the two finals,” said Schutte.

“I tore my hamstring off the bone in the Leinster final. I didn’t train at all. I only did about 10 minutes of the warm-up before the match, that was the sum total of it.

“I actually thought I’d be lucky to get 10 minutes of the drawn final so to come through that entire game I was delighted. I suppose it was just a bit too much with the back-to-back weekends for me.

“As I say, it came off the bone so I’d say it could be another four or six-month spell for me now, I’d say.”

Asked if that means missing out on the Championship with Dublin, Schutte nodded: “It probably will, yeah.”

