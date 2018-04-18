Cuala and Na Piarsaigh dominate Club Players' Hurling Team of the Year

All-Ireland Club champions Cuala and finalists Na Piarsaigh have dominated the inaugural Club Players' Hurling Team of the Year.

The Dublin and Limerick sides boast six players a piece in the team including Club Hurler of the Year nominees Michael Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Sean Moran and Con O’Callaghan (both Cuala).

Con O’Callaghan

Cuala secured back-to-back AIB Club All-Ireland titles when they beat the Limerick side 2-17 to 1-17 in the replay after extra-time couldn't separate the sides in the St Partick's Day fixture.

Ballygunner's wing-back Philip Mahony, Liam Mellows forward Adrian Morrissey, and forward Brendan Rodgers of Slaughtneil fill out the remaining sports on the XV.

Speaking on the GAA's website, the Uachtarán Cumann Luthchleas Gael John Horan said: "The AIB GAA Club Hurling Championship was yet again a competition of real quality and produced a final that will live long in the memory.

"Our Association is built on our pride in the place we call home. It’s what motivates players to perform such heroics for the honour of the area they represent be it a big town or a little village. It’s what encourages people to play and inspires others to volunteer in our clubs.

It’s a great honour for all of those players who have been selected – especially with this being the inaugural year of these awards – and I congratulate them all.

"The AIB GAA Club Championships continue to grow from strength to strength and these awards are a reflection of that, and it’s something the whole club can share in and celebrate."

Team of the Year:

1. Sean Brennan (Cuala)

2. Michael Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

3. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

4. Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Cathall King (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Sean Moran (Cuala)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

9. Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh)

10. David Treacy (Cuala)

11. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

12. Adrian Morrissey (Liam Mellows)

13. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)

14. Kevin Downes (Na Piarsaigh)

15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)