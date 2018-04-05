CSKA Moscow last played at Arsenal 12 years ago, and their defence is almost exactly the same…

If experience was all that counted in football, CSKA Moscow’s defence would be deemed world class.

The Russian team’s three centre-backs for their Europa League quarter-final against Arsenal had a combined age of 108, but one thing also stood out about them.

They had all started the last time the team visited the Emirates Stadium, almost 12 years ago in 2006.

Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev and defenders Vasili Berezutski, Aleksei Berezutski and Sergei Ignashevich all appeared in the 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium in November 2006.

Back then both teams were competing in the Champions League group stage, while none of Arsenal’s starting XI that day are still playing at the club.

Unfortunately for the experienced defence, Arsenal’s creativity proved too much for them to handle in the first half, and they conceded four goals.