Crystal Palace poke fun at Marcelo Bielsa

Crystal Palace have poked fun at Leeds by tweeting a fake picture of Marcelo Bielsa secretly watching one of their training sessions.

Leeds manager Bielsa is at the centre of a spying scandal after admitting he has had training sessions of all of the Sky Bet Championship leaders’ opponents this season watched.

The affair blew up last week when Derby had a Leeds staff member escorted from the perimeter of their training ground after the individual was spotted “acting suspiciously”.

An investigation has been opened by the English Football League after the Rams made a complaint. Close-up of Marcelo Bielsa overlooking a Crystal Palace training session in a faked image (Crystal Palace FC)

In the tweet from Palace, a picture of Patrick Van Aanholt running in a training session looks normal at first glance. However, a caption of ‘Something’s not right here!?’ suggests a closer look should be taken. In one of the windows of a house overlooking the ground, Bielsa can be seen watching.

Bielsa may have been thorough in his approach – but spying on Palace in anticipation of promotion to the Premier League next season might just be a step too far for even him.

- Press Association