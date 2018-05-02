Crystal Palace clear academy director of any wrongdoing

Crystal Palace have cleared academy director Gary Issott of any wrongdoing following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

He was suspended in February while the Premier League club carried out their own investigation into his conduct.

Issott will now carry on in his role.

In a statement on the club's website, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "Gary is a valued member of staff at Crystal Palace and I am delighted that he is returning to the Academy.

"The welfare of our young players is our number one priority and it was important that we held a full investigation and that the safeguarding framework for the club has proved effective.

"The families of boys under our charge need to have complete confidence in the work we do here."

While Gary Issott stated: "I am very much looking forward to resuming my work at the Academy and helping to develop the next generation of players for Crystal Palace Football Club.

"I will continue to work with everyone at the Club to ensure that our Academy delivers the highest safeguarding standards."

