Crouch rescues point for Stoke at London Stadium
West Ham 1 Stoke 1: It finished honours-even in the relegation scrap at the London Stadium.
Substitute Peter Crouch fired Stoke ahead at the London Stadium with a little over 10 minutes remaining to hand the Potters what looked like a lifeline in their battle to beat the drop.
West Ham had seen two goals ruled out for offside - both Marko Arnautovic and Edmilson Fernandes were denied the honour of opening the scoring - in the second half before Crouch struck.
The former England striker was well placed to smash the ball into the net after Hammers goalkeeper Joe Hart fumbled a save from Xherdan Shaqiri.
West Ham's leveller came from their own substitute, Andy Carroll, who made it 1-1 on the stroke of full-time with a left-footed finish from Aaron Cresswell's cross.
Javier Hernandez soon rifled home what might have been a Hammers winner, but Carroll had handballed and no goal was given.
Crouch bemoaned the loss of two vital points as Paul Lambert's Stoke missed a chance to close to within three of 17th-placed Swansea.
He told Sky Sports Main Event: "We had five minutes left (when Carroll scored) and it would have been a vital win for us, but coming here and getting the draw is still a good result.
"It would have done us the world of good to get the three points but it was a great finish by Andy.
"There's winnable games left and if we win three of them then who knows what will happen?"
West Ham's goalscorer Carroll reflected on the last-gasp handball that put paid to a potential winner from Hernandez.
He said: "It was disappointing for us as we'd had a few other chances and a few goals disallowed.
