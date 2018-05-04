Croke Park warns county boards about breaking ban on extended training camps

By Michael Moynihan

Croke Park has written to county boards warning them of the consequences of breaking the ban on extended training camps and of the potential sanctions involved.

It is understood that county boards received a letter from GAA headquarters this week pointing out that county teams may not go on training camp-style breaks without permission, and indicating the likely punishments if that rule is broken.

The letter is also understood to seek an audit of county teams’ activities over the last few weeks.

This comes in the wake of controversy over the Armagh footballers and Wexford hurlers going on training camps last week - both counties can expect to lose one home league game next season as a consequence, the punishment for breaking the rule according to the GAA rule book.

However, this week's letter has put counties on notice that Croke Park may impose more draconian sanctions if it seems them necessary.

The reasoning behind the ban is to minimise the disruption to club fixtures.