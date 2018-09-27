Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for Juve's clash with United

Cristiano Ronaldo will be available to face former club Manchester United in the Champions League next month after being handed a one-match ban by UEFA.

The governing body have confirmed that 33-year-old Juventus forward will be suspended for just a single game - next month's clash with Young Boys - after its control, ethics and disciplinary board decided not to increase the automatic penalty after meeting on Thursday.

A UEFA statement said: "The CEDB has decided to suspend the Juventus Football Club player Cristiano Ronaldo for one (1) UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible."

Ronaldo was dismissed by German referee Felix Brych after appearing to pull Valencia defender Jeison Murillo's hair as he ran past him 29 minutes into his side's 2-0 victory at the Mestalla Stadium on September 19.

The Portugal skipper left the pitch in tears, clearly astonished at the official's decision, and Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri later insisted VAR - which is not being used in the Champions League this season - might have led to a different decision.

Had the suspension been increased, Ronaldo would have had to sit out the trip back to Old Trafford - where he spent six hugely successful years - on October 23.