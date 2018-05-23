Cristiano Ronaldo v Mohamed Salah – a comparison
23/05/2018 - 17:38:00Back to Sport Home
Real Madrid and Liverpool will be looking to Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah respectively to make the difference in Saturday’s Champions League final.
Here, we look at the numbers behind the two players’ astonishing campaigns.
Club appearances (all competitions): Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 43, Salah (Liverpool) 51
Club goals (all competitions): Ronaldo 44, Salah 44
Domestic league goals: Ronaldo 26, Salah 32
May 14, 2018
Domestic league assists: Ronaldo 5, Salah 10
Champions League goals (includes qualifiers): Ronaldo 15, Salah 11
Champions League assists (includes qualifiers): Ronaldo 2, Salah 4
⚽🇺🇦 Our Road To Kiev!#APorLa13 pic.twitter.com/R9CFQKkEss— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) May 21, 2018
Two goals in a game: Ronaldo 11 times, Salah 7
Three goals in a game: Ronaldo 1, Salah 0
Four goals in a game: Ronaldo 1, Salah 1
Longest scoring streak: Ronaldo 12 games (22 goals), Salah 7 games (twice)
🔥 @Cristiano's last 12 matches:— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) April 18, 2018
🆚 @AthleticClub ⚽
🆚 @juventusfc ⚽
🆚 @Atleti ⚽
🆚 @juventusfc ⚽⚽
🆚 @GironaFC ⚽⚽⚽⚽
🆚 @SDEibar ⚽⚽
🆚 @PSG_inside ⚽
🆚 @GetafeCF ⚽⚽
🆚 @Alaves ⚽⚽
🆚 @RealBetis ⚽
🆚 @PSG_inside ⚽⚽
🆚 @RealSociedad ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/Nph63PUhGe
Longest run without a goal: Ronaldo 3 games, Salah 3 games
– Includes all competitive games except internationals.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here