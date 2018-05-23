Cristiano Ronaldo v Mohamed Salah – a comparison

Real Madrid and Liverpool will be looking to Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah respectively to make the difference in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Here, we look at the numbers behind the two players’ astonishing campaigns.

Club appearances (all competitions): Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 43, Salah (Liverpool) 51

Club goals (all competitions): Ronaldo 44, Salah 44

Domestic league goals: Ronaldo 26, Salah 32

Domestic league assists: Ronaldo 5, Salah 10

Champions League goals (includes qualifiers): Ronaldo 15, Salah 11

Champions League assists (includes qualifiers): Ronaldo 2, Salah 4

Two goals in a game: Ronaldo 11 times, Salah 7

Three goals in a game: Ronaldo 1, Salah 0

Four goals in a game: Ronaldo 1, Salah 1

Longest scoring streak: Ronaldo 12 games (22 goals), Salah 7 games (twice)

Longest run without a goal: Ronaldo 3 games, Salah 3 games

– Includes all competitive games except internationals.

- Press Association