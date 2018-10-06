Cristiano Ronaldo on the scoresheet for Juventus amid rape allegation controversy
By Joel Slattery
Serie A side Juventus were criticised during the week for their public support of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo amid rape allegations that have emerged.
The Italian club stood by Ronaldo and backed up the character of the player who they signed over the summer.
In the run up to kick off, the league leaders confirmed that Ronaldo would be starting as they face 15th-placed Udinese.
ICYMI: Here's one more look at our Bianconeri XI for tonight's match 📝👇— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 6, 2018
⚽️🏟 #UdineseJuve 💪💪 #FinoAllaFine ⚪️⚫️ #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/RX4IzuutQh
In a game that Juve are expected to win comfortably, they led 2-0 at the interval - and Ronaldo got the game's second goal.
Ronaldo shoots. Ronaldo scores. Absolute rocket! 2-0!#Juventus #Juve #ForzaJuve #UdineseJuve #Udinese #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/lPZKMNGmnq— JuveGIFs (@JuveGIFs) October 6, 2018
37' WHAT A STRIKE!!!!!! RONALDO DOUBLES OUR LEAD AT THE DACIA!!!!! ⚽️⚽️#UDINESEJUVE [0-2] #FINOALLAFINE #FORZAJUVE pic.twitter.com/6if6vhkITV— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 6, 2018
