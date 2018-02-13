Cristiano Ronaldo invented a game to pass the time at home, but he’s not very good at it…

Cristiano Ronaldo has four children now, and that showed when he posted a video to Twitter demonstrating how he keeps himself entertained as a father.

The 33-year-old’s season has not been quite as goal-laden as campaigns gone by, notching 23 goals in 28 games so far.

And to be honest, it looks as though the Real Madrid and Portugal footballer has lost his finishing touch.

I love this game 😂😄❤️😉 pic.twitter.com/6k3CElTIy1 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 13, 2018

“I love this game,” Ronaldo wrote, echoing the Monday shenanigans of his former Manchester United team mate, Patrice Evra.

All in all CR7 had 29 shots but only three were on target. That’s a conversion rate of just over 10%.

Back in the good old days, the Euro 2016 winner would have been throwing them in from all angles.

#mufc Goal of the Season 2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo v Portsmouth. https://t.co/B0eAkESu7Q — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2016

Alas, age takes its toll on all of us, Cristiano.