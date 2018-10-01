Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape allegation
01/10/2018 - 15:14:00Back to Cristiano Ronaldo Sport Home
Cristiano Ronaldo has denied an allegation of rape made against him.
In an article with Der Spiegel, the Juventus forward was accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.
The same piece claims Ronaldo paid Ms Mayorga €375,000 to keep the alleged attack a secret.
The full English version of the story about rape accusations against Cristiano Ronaldo is now online. https://t.co/OjZns71pYl— SPIEGEL ONLINE English (@SPIEGEL_English) September 29, 2018
In an Instagram video, Ronaldo claims the accusations are an attempt on Ms. Mayorga's behalf to make herself famous.
He called the allegations "fake news".
Digital Desk