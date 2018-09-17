Cristhian Stuani at the double to guide Girona past Celta Vigo

Cristhian Stuani’s double helped to condemn high-flying Celta Vigo to a first LaLiga defeat of the season in a thriller at Girona.

The Uruguay international struck twice either side of the break with Pedro Alcala restoring the home side’s lead after Iago Aspas had cancelled out Stuani’s opener on a night when Sofiane Boufal’s late strike was not enough to deny the home side a 3-2 victory.

Girona took the lead against the run of play when Stuani headed Aday Benitez’s 22nd-minute cross into the bottom corner, but the visitors were level within 12 minutes courtesy of Aspas’ free-kick.

However, Celta succumbed once again when Alcala planted a 37th-minute header into the bottom corner and it was 3-1 11 minutes after the restart when Stuani claimed his second.

Substitute Boufal reduced the deficit three minutes from time before team-mate Gustavo Cabral was dismissed for a second bookable offence in stoppage time.

