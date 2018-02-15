'Crazy' Ronaldo penalty didn't surprise Rio Ferdinand

Most people will have been amazed when they saw the ball hop up just before Cristiano Ronaldo converted his penalty in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Paris St Germain last night.

But not BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand, who claimed he saw his former team-mate do it all the time during training when the pair were at Manchester United.

The Portugal international plants his left foot as close to the ball as possible making it lift off the ground slightly before striking the ball sweetly with his right foot.

Weird. Watch the ball just as #Ronaldo goes to strike the penalty seems to hop up off the spot. Did something hit it? 🤔 #RMAPSG pic.twitter.com/cywKmRhePK — Cahair O'Kane (@CahairOKane1) February 14, 2018

The penalty was Ronaldo's 100th goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League and Ferdinand admits he has seen him do that many times before.

"He used to mess about in training and do it but to do it in a game, I'm not saying he means it, but he used to do it," Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

"I swear to you, crazy but he used to do it."

Real Madrid were grateful for Ronaldo's spot-kick and the second he scored with his knee seven minutes from time as the Spanish giants take a two-goal advantage into their second leg in Paris on March 6.

- PA