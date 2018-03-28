Coutinho is not a fan of Cork comedian's viral Liverpool chant

By Stephen Barry

It may have taken almost three months, but someone has finally got a reaction from Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool's latest viral chant.

The former 'fab four' member was sold in the January transfer window, prompting this chant from 'Cork's biggest Liverpool fan'...

To the tune of 1969 hit 'Sugar, Sugar' by fictional band the Archies, comedian Richy Sheehy's song about Salah, Mané, Firmino and the departed Coutinho has travelled around the world.

It's even featured on top of the Bulgarian download charts and cracked the Hong Kong top-30 too.

#100 in UK. #1 in Bulgaria. Keep supporting for the @Spideredeappeal https://t.co/1nSVl6La2U — Richy Sheehy (@RichySheehy) February 16, 2018

Just when you think it couldn’t get any funnier, we are the highest New Entry in Hong Kong at #21 😂@RichySheehy @Spideredeappeal @slideawaymusic pic.twitter.com/utRv0jVQ2F — Marc Kenny (@marckenny) February 20, 2018

Two weeks ago, a Sport Bild journalist even recorded Sadio Mané singing the song.

And now, the same journalist, Christian Falk, got Coutinho's reaction before Brazil's 1-0 friendly win over Germany.

Safe to say he's not a fan!