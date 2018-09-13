Councillors vote to change name of Derry City ground in honour of Ryan McBride

Derry City councillors have voted in favour of renaming the Brandywell after the late Ryan McBride.

The 27-year old Candystripes captain died suddenly in March of last year.

The council received more than 6,500 valid responses in a public consultation process.

The process saw 71% vote in favour of the name change, meaning it will be called the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
