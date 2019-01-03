Council approves plan to develop new training grounds for Monaghan GAA club hit by sinkhole

Planning permission has been approved for the development of new training grounds in Co. Monaghan after a sinkhole appeared there last year.

The clubhouse and pitches of Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club were closed following subsidence caused by a flooded mine.

Neighbouring houses were also affected, roads were closed and a school was evacuated.

In a statement issued after the sinkholes emerged last September, Gyproc said pillars in the mine had collapsed after water had been transported and stored in a section that had not previously been used for water storage.

The club used neighbouring club grounds for training, and a GoFundMe campaign raised more than €10,000 to replace training equipment.

Monaghan County Council has approved the development of two training pitches with flood-lighting and ball stops, a prefabricated dressing room and car parking.