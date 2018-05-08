Cory Hill and Ellis Jenkins named as co-captains for Wales’ summer Tests

Dragons lock Cory Hill and Cardiff Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins have been named as co-captains for Wales’ Test matches against South Africa and Argentina next month.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has rested all but two players – wing George North and back-row forward Ross Moriarty – who were original British and Irish Lions selections in New Zealand last summer.

It means that the likes of regular Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones, number eight Taulupe Faletau, flanker Justin Tipuric, fly-half Dan Biggar, wing Liam Williams and full-back Leigh Halfpenny are among those who take a breather.

Gatland has named one uncapped player – Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams – in a 31-man squad.

Wales face the Springboks in Washington DC on June 2, then travel to South America for appointments with the Pumas on June 9 and 16.

It is an important staging post on the way to Wales’ 2019 World Cup campaign in Japan as Gatland looks to further develop his squad depth.

Experienced Bath lock Luke Charteris has gained a recall, while it is a major opportunity for Jenkins, who is considered by many as a future Wales skipper, to make his mark.

📹 Hear from Warren Gatland on the 31-man squad selected for this summer's tour to the Americas pic.twitter.com/AxE22ATDyj — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) May 8, 2018

Gatland said: “We have picked Cory and Ellis as co-captains.

“They are both leaders and have experience captaining at regional level, so this is an opportunity for them to build on that.

“This summer is another step on our 2019 World Cup path and a great opportunity to build on recent campaigns.

“It is a great opportunity for this squad to build on their experience, get Test match game time under their belt and face Rugby Championship opposition.

GO WALES | Good luck Cory Hill and the rest of the Wales side today @principalitysta 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 💪#PobLwc #WALvSCO pic.twitter.com/KImfApGbkE — Dragons Rugby (@dragonsrugby) February 3, 2018

“We have picked a squad of 31 to try and give players as much game time as possible.

“It shows the depth we have built in recent years that we have just one uncapped player in the squad in Tomos, but he has been in a number of squads so knows the environment well.”

Wales squad for Argentina tour and Test match against South Africa in Washington DC:

Backs: A Davies (Scarlets), G Davies (Scarlets), T Williams (Cardiff Blues), G Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), R Patchell (Scarlets), H Parkes (Scarlets), O Watkin (Ospreys), S Williams (Scarlets), J Adams (Worcester), H Amos (Dragons), S Evans (Scarlets), G North (Northampton), T Prydie (Scarlets).

Six Cardiff Blues selected for Wales summer Tests as Jenkins is named co-captain https://t.co/iJ4m0rysqT pic.twitter.com/ldIL67ib6z — Cardiff Blues (@cardiff_blues) May 8, 2018

Forwards: R Evans (Scarlets), W Jones (Scarlets), N Smith (Ospreys), T Francis (Exeter), S Lee (Scarlets), D Lewis (Cardiff Blues), E Dee (Dragons), R Elias (Scarlets), A Beard (Ospreys), B Davies (Ospreys), S Davies (Cardiff Blues), L Charteris (Bath), C Hill (Dragons, co-captain), J Davies (Scarlets), E Jenkins (Cardiff Blues, co-captain), R Moriarty (Gloucester), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), A Shingler (Scarlets).

- Press Association