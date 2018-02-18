Corofin to challenge Farragher's red card to clear him for All-Ireland final

By John Fogarty

Corofin are set to contest the red card handed out to Martin Farragher after just 80 seconds of yesterday’s All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final win over Moorefield in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park.

Forward Farragher was dismissed by referee Derek O’Mahoney after a tangle with Liam Healy after the Moorefield defender claimed a ball for which he won a free.

However, replays showed there was little in the way of contact from Farragher with Healy after the play.

As things stand, Farragher will miss the All-Ireland final against Nemo Rangers or Slaughtneil in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day as he is set to be recommended at least a one-match ban.

However, Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien said the club are likely to seek a Central Hearings Committee meeting to clear him for the game.

“I presume we will. I need to talk to the club officials. It just looked harsh from where I was standing. I feel sorry for Martin. We talk about discipline so much and for the decision to be made out of his control like that I don’t think it was right.

“I’ve seen it again on TV. I don’t think Martin’s knee went to make any contact with the player; I thought the player went to ground, I wouldn’t say easy, but without any contact.”