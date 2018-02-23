Corn Ui Mhuiri final postponed after serious injury to young player

Saturday's Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC final (Corn Ui Mhuiri final), between Pobal Scoil Chorcha Dhuibhne and Tralee CBS has been postponed due to a serious injury sustained by a young player in a game involving the Dingle school this week.

The Munster Colleges body confirmed Friday that the game had been put off due to “unforeseen circumstances” and would now be played at a later date.

The decision to postpone the final was taken after the condition of a 14-year-old Dingle school player deteriorated in the wake of a freak accident during a colleges football game on Thursday.

Pobal Scoil were playing in a Russell Cup (Kerry U15 Football) game against St Brendan's when two of their players collided accidentally, resulting in what appears to have been a serious head injury to one of them. He was removed to Kerry General Hospital but his condition has deteriorated considerably in the meantime, it is understood.