Cork's Powter to miss rest of League

By Denis Hurley

Cork footballer Seán Powter will miss the rest of the county’s Allianz FL Division 2 campaign following a scan on the severity of his hamstring tear.

Douglas clubman Powter was forced off in the second half of Saturday’s opening-round defeat at home to Tipperary, having impressed in the first period, scoring a point and winning a penalty.

However, that will remain the only league action for the 2017 Young Player of The Year nominee, as Cork manager Ronan McCarthy revealed today.

“Seán will miss the rest of the league,” he said, “we’d be hopeful, but we couldn’t guarantee, that he’d be back in training by May.

“In terms of severity, it’s right up there and there are no shortcuts that can be taken. The player’s welfare is the most important thing and rushing somebody back would be a false economy, because you increase the likelihood of it happening again.

“We’ll just have to play the waiting game, give it the time that’s required and hope that Seán is back at some stage in the summer.”

Cork travel to face Down in Páirc Esler this Sunday, but other than Powter and another long-term absentee, Brian Hurley, there are no injury worries.

“We had 15 players playing Sigerson Cup this week but they’ve all come through,” McCarthy said.

“Donncha O’Connor is back in full training this week too, so he should be ready soon as well.”