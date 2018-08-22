Cork's Noelle Lenihan wins Ireland's fourth gold at Para Athletics European Championships

By Will Downing

Noelle Lenihan has retained her women's discus title at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin.

The North Cork AC athlete from Charleville broke her own T38 world record twice with throws of 32.28 and 32.95.

Long-time rival Eva Datinska of the Czech Republic was second on 27.29m, with Latvia;s Ingrida Preide third.

It is Ireland's fourth gold medal in 24 hours after triumphs last night for Greta Streimikyte, Jason Smyth and Orla Barry.
