Cork's Conor Lane to referee All-Ireland football final

Conor Lane will referee the All Ireland Football final meeting of Dublin and Tyrone.

The north Cork official was in charge of the drawn final game between Dublin and Mayo in 2016 when he showed a first half black card to James McCarthy.

Lane also took the whistle for Dublin's quarter final win over Galway this year, and Tyrone's qualifier win over Carlow.

Tyrone official Sean Hurson will referee the Minor Final meeting of Kerry and Galway.

Meanwhile, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says he expects Conor Meyler to play some part in the upcoming All-Ireland Football Final against Dublin.

The defender was absent from the semi-final win over Monaghan having suffered a knee injury one-week earlier against Donegal.

Harte says Meyler has made good progress since and should be available for at least some game time on September 2nd.

Tyrone's Conor Meyler

- Digital Desk