Cork-Tipperary semi-final will clash with Champions League final

By Stephen Barry

Cork and Tipperary’s Munster SFC semi-final encounter will clash with next Saturday’s Champions League final.

The game, which was controversially brought forward by a week to May 26, will go ahead with throw-in fixed for 7pm at Semple Stadium.

Cork will play Tipperary in the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final on Saturday May 26th at 7pm in Semple Stadium Thurles. — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) May 19, 2018

The Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kicks off at 7.45pm that evening, which could significantly impact upon the attendance in Thurles.

The semi-final had originally been fixed for June 3, the same day as the Tipperary hurlers’ game against Waterford in Limerick, which would've made it impossible for supporters to attend both fixtures.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns reasserted his criticism of the fixture-makers' decision to pick May 26 over other alternative dates after his side’s 0-20 to 0-9 win over Waterford in front of an attendance of 1,658.

He says the scheduling places his side at a competitive disadvantage and that they've been left in a situation no other team in the country has to deal with.

Read more in Monday’s Irish Examiner.