Cork teen wins bout in Mexico to become Ireland's youngest ever pro boxer

Cork teenager James Power has won his first pro bout in Tijuana, Mexico, with a second-round stoppage last night.

His defeat of local opponent Omar Santos makes the 17-year-old Ireland's youngest ever professional boxer.

In a post on Instagram last night the Coachford College student thanked all those who have supported him and said he was "delighted to get the win against a very strong and tough opponent".

Power is not allowed to apply for an Irish boxing licence until he turns 18 in April next year.

Undaunted however Power decided to head to Mexico where he was granted a licence by the Tijuana Boxing Association.

Power will return to Coachford College in Cork this week where he is studying for his leaving cert

